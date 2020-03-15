Rivers PDP Successful Ward Congress: The Lifewire of Intra-party democracy

By Simeon Nwakaudu

If you ask me, the difference between a party that is on ground and a party that exists on the pages of newspapers is the capacity to conduct Ward Congress. If a party is popular with the people, ward Congress comes easy.

I say this because the Ward Congress takes all politicians to their respective communities to interact with people who know them closely. At this level, you cannot lie, the people know you.

This is the reason why a particular political party fizzled out in Rivers State. Since 2015, they have lost touch with Rivers people, hence the unending crisis and bickering.

The defunct political party in Rivers State practiced smash and grab during her failed congresses. This is because one of the leaders of that party has lost touch with Rivers people and cannot withstand the scrutiny of Ward Congress.

It is even more horrifying because he requires FSARS and military personnel from distant lands to assist him…