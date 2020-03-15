Security news from Calabar and Kano

By Tonnie Iredia

In this era of global insecurity, not a few have developed the tendency to perceive a security dimension to any event be it local or foreign. In Nigeria, two recent events in two states, Kano and Cross River have underscored the ubiquitous nature of security and its capacity to serve as good theoretical cover for happenings and actions. The removal of Sanusi II as Emir of Kano by the Kano state government was one of such actions while the second was the refusal of the Cross-River State House of Assembly to confirm a judge who had acted without blemish as Chief Judge of the state. Whereas the two events are unrelated, a common string that ties them is that they both show how inexplicable things are casually explained away in Nigeria when rationality fails the principal actors.

Let us begin with the earlier of the events which concerns the vacancy in the position of Chief Judge of Cross-River State. The standing arrangement is that the most senior judge in the…