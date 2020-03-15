Troops kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists, 9 bandits in North East & Norh West in clearance operations.

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Nigerian Army fighting to rid the North East of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists as well as the North West and Central to rout armed bandits have neutralized 7 terrorists and 9 bandits after several confrontations.

This is coming after recent humiliating defeats suffered by marauding Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals in Damboa, Borno State and Garkida in Adamawa State in the hands of the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

Col Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations confirmed the killing of the terrorists and bandits in a statement on Sunday.

He said, “Evidently, the devasting defeat suffered by the criminal insurgents has continued to widen the cracks and animosities exposed recently within the ranks and file of the Boko Haram criminal Sect on the one hand and between it and its rival splinter Sect, the so-called on the other.

“It is also providing the troops with the much needed tonic…