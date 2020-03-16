APC CRISIS: Pro-Oshiomhole forces fight back

…Say his removal will spell doom for APC

By Clifford Ndujihe, Dirisu Yakubu & Ozioruva Aliu

AHEAD of tomorrow’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, that will make or mar the party, forces loyal to the embattled National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, weekend, put up a spirited battle to save the former labour leader.

Aside lobbying some governors, the presidency and other top stalwarts of the party, the pro-Oshiomhole forces, who reeled out the achievements of the immediate past governor of Edo State, said disgracing Oshiomhole out of the APC hierarchy will spell doom for the party.

This came as National Leader of the APC and former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, threw his weight behind Oshiomhole.

Likening the crisis in the party to the Corona virus disease, Tinubu, in a 1,593-word personal statement tilted:…