APC Govs condole with Sanwo-Olu, Yahaya Bello over losses

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have condoled with the Government and people of Lagos State over Sunday’s pipeline explosion which led to the death of at least 18 people and scores injured or traumatized.

The governors in a statement by their Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state also commiserated with their counterpart in Kogi, Yahaya Bello on the demise of his aged mother.

On the pipeline fire, the governors said; “We commiserate with the Government and people of Lagos on the sad incidence of the crude oil pipeline explosion that caused many deaths and devastating damages to many houses in Abule Ado area of Lagos state. At a time like this, we send our condolence message to our colleague His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all the people of Lagos State for the unfortunate loss lives. We pray that God Almighty gives you and the families of those who lost their lives the fortitude to bear…