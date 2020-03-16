Archbishop confirms death of School Administrator

By Sam Eyoboka

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Archdiocese, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, on Monday, on behalf of the proprietors of the Bethlehem Girls College, Abule Ado, confirmed the death of the school’s Administrator, Rev. Sister (Dr.) Henrietta Alokha SSH in Sunday’s devastating explosion in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Lamenting the massive explosion which rocked Abule Ado Area while the Bethlehem Girls College (owned by the Catholic Church) community were in church, with about 17 persons reportedly died and over 70;

houses in the vicinity destroyed, the Archbishop said apart from the Administrator, an unnamed female security guard died in the process of taking care that the students were safe.

The statement personally signed by Most Rev. Adewale Martins reads: “Yesterday, Sunday 15th March 2020, there was a massive explosion at the Abule Ado area of Lagos which led to the collapse of many structures in the affected areas.

“We do not have…