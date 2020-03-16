Court dissolves 10-yr-old marriage over threat to life

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday dissolved the 10-year-old marriage between one Mujidat Odemoye and husband, Semiu, over alleged threat to life.

In her petition before Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, Mujidat, a resident of Isale-Ijebu area of Ibadan, said that her husband had completely wrecked her business through his acts of hooliganism and was a threat to her life.

She further said that Semiu lived basically on smoking Indian hemp and drinking locally brewed gin popularly called Ogogoro.

“My lord, anytime Semiu sees me selling palm wine which is my own business to male customers, he becomes mad, accusing me of sleeping with them.

“It was the same trade I was in before he married me 10 years ago and I cannot stop it.

“Semiu constantly batters me and I have been in coma on a number of occasions.

“In fact, he often tells neighbours that nothing will happen if I die through his punches and kicks.

“Recently, when I ran away from his home…