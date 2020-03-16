COVID-19: Hollywood actor, Idris Elba, tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor says he feels okay and currently has no symptoms, but has been isolated since he found out that he may have been exposed to the virus.

In a tweet, Idris Elba said: “This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.

“Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

In an accompanying video, Idris Elba says he was tested after he discovered he had been in contact with someone else who had also tested…