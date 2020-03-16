FBI arrests 13 Nigerians over $30m cyber fraud

By Nwafor Sunday

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has arrested thirteen Nigerians (7 Yoruba’s, 6 Igbo), over alleged $30 million money laundering scheme in the United States.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Thecable, the US department of justice said federal agents arrested 24 suspects for their involvement in the large-scale fraud which targeted citizens, corporations, and financial institutions throughout the country.

Those arrested and charged to a federal court in Atlanta include:

Blessing Oluwatimilehin Ojo

Afeez Olaide Adeniran

Matthan Bolaji Ibidapo

Obinna Nwosu

Benjamin Ibukunoluwa Oye

Christopher Akinwande Awonuga

Ahamefule Aso Odus

Paul Chinonso Anyanwu

Chineda Obilom Nwakadu

Chukwukadibia Ikechukwu Nnadozie

Uchechi Chidimma Odus

John Ifeoluwa Onimole

Oluwafunmilade Onamuti

Details later:

Vanguard

