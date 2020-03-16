Kaduna Magistrate Defies High Court, Insists on Odinkalu’s Trial

In what amounts to judicial rascality, a Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court presided over by Mr Ibrahim Musa has held that he would continue with the trial of alleged incitement filed against a former Chairman of the Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu after a High Court of Kaduna State had stopped him from continuing with the trial.

A Kaduna State High Court had on January 20, 2020, granted leave to Odinkalu to seek judicial review of his trial by the Kaduna State Government before the magistrate court.

The order made by Justice S. Daka of the state high court, was sequel to a motion ex-parte by Odinkalu’s lawyer, Gloria Balason seeking for leave of court to apply for a judicial review by way of an order for certiorari in case KMD/2019 between the State v. Odinkalu.

Granting the reliefs, Daka said, “Leave is hereby granted to apply for a judicial review by way of an order for certiorari in case KMD/2019 between the state versus…