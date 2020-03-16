Pangolin sales plunge in Gabon over coronavirus fears

Pangolins were once a prized item in the markets of Gabon’s capital Libreville, but bushmeat sellers have started hiding the small, scaly mammals behind boar legs and porcupine carcasses.

Trading the endangered animal, considered to be the most poached in the world, is illegal in the West African country. But that’s not why the merchants are hiding their stocks.

A team of Chinese researchers suspect the pangolin of transmitting the novel coronavirus to humans at another game market some 11,000 kilometres (6,850 miles) from Libreville in the Chinese city of Wuhan — the epicentre of the pandemic that has rocked the world.

As a result, bushmeat sellers in Gabon’s markets have lost some of their best customers.

Several at a Libreville market claim that Chinese buyers used to come to snatch up their pangolin supplies, but those shoppers have now disappeared.

“We’ve been eating pangolin for years — don’t bring the disease here,” said Melanie, a vegetable…