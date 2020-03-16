Police declare man wanted for defiling 10-Yr-old housemaid in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Police Command on Monday ordered the immediate arrest of a married man for allegedly raping a ten-year-old housemaid at Egede community in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

In a release signed by State’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, and made available to Vanguard disclosed that following a report on the defilement of a 10-year-old girl at Egede community received at 9th Mile Police Division, the commissioner of police in the state, Ahmad Abdurrahman, had directed for a full-scale investigation, arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigations have linked the perpetrator of the ugly act to one Ifeanyi Ukwuani, the son of an old woman whom the victim lives with as a house-help at the said Egede community.

“The investigation further reveals that the suspect had left his wife and children in Enugu metropolis and gone to his mother’s house on the said date and…