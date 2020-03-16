Schoolchildren among 15 killed in Lagos explosion

•Father, mother, 2 sons die while going to church

•School principal dead, 36 students, 19 adults admitted at Navy Hospital

•Over 200 persons displaced, 50 houses destroyed remote cause – NEMA, LASEMA

•Buhari, LASG, Akeredolu commiserate with victims, call for calm

•NNPC blames gas cylinder explosion for Lagos blasts

•Shuts down petrol pipeline, assures of steady fuel supply

By Dayo Johnson, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Evelyn Usman, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Michael Eboh, Henry Ojelu, Bose Adelaja and Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—At least, 15 persons died and several others injured in the early hours of yesterday in an explosion suspected to have been caused by gaseous substance at Ado Soba, Abule Ado, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Over 200 residents of Hyacinth Maduekwe and Chosen Streets, in Abule Ado community were rendered homeless by the blast.

Although Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said…