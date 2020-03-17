Abayomi calls for synergy between doctors in hospitals

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has called for synergy among private and public medical personnel to combat and defeat the coronavirus like Ebola Virus.

Abayomi who spoke at a Health Summit organised by the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN. Thursday in Lagos also noted the need for health workers to instill confidence among the populace as well as ensure that health facilities do not stop operations.

The State Commissioner for Health at the summit entitled: ”Re-positioning Healthcare Delivery in Lagos State: A Synergy Between Government and Private Sector” observed that 70 percent of healthcare delivery in the state was by private medical practitioners.

“The collaboration of the private and public medical personnel is needed to defeat coronavirus disease just like Ebola Virus. With the declaration of COVID-19 as a global pandemic by WHO,…