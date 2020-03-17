CBN cuts interest rate on its loans to 5%

…Rolls out N50bn intervention fund

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

On the backdrop of the ongoing global economic crises over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the reduction of interests rate on its intervention loans from nine percent to five percent, as well as, an extension of moratorium from one to two years, to buffer the Nigerian economy.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said that the measures were the bank’s first set of response to the COVID-19 global crisis, which has adversely affected businesses in many sectors across the world.

He also announced a N50 billion additional fund for the NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank for on-lending to Small and Micro Enterprises.

Besides, Emefiele said that CBN has come up with regulatory forbearance to enable Deposit Money Banks restructure their customers’ loans with a view to reducing the burden on businesses and…