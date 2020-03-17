CBN reiterates commitment to achieving 95% coverage

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has reiterated its commitment and determination to achieve 95 percent coverage in financial inclusion in the country planned from 2019 to 2024.

Speaking in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State at a one-day interactive programme to sensitise trade union leaders and delegates on the CBN’s 5-year Policy Thrust, Director Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okoroafor disclosed that currently, about 40percent of Nigerians, especially those in rural communities were not enjoying the benefits of financial services.

Okoroafor said: “Now the focus of this sensitisation is on the 5-year plan of the CBN, of 2019 to 2024. The key aspects of the plan include to maintain a single digits inflation, to achieve a double digits economic growth rate, to create 10 million jobs; to increase non oil exports from $2 billion to $12 billion within the next 5-years.

“The next one is to achieve 95 percent financial inclusion. There are so many…