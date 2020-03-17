Chad closes borders, airports to stem Coronavirus

African countries have been among the last to be hit by the global coronavirus epidemic but as cases rise, many nations are now taking strict measures to block the deadly illness.

Watching from afar as the disaster unfolds in Asia and Europe – where many are suffering the consequences of being slow to act – some African countries have wasted no time in taking drastic measures.

Air traffic, in particular, has been hard hit as nations across the continent realised their first cases had come from citizens returning from travel abroad in infected countries.

In comparison to many countries in the west, measures have been decisive and very strict.

Chad, where no cases have been reported, also shut its airports and borders with affected Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Morocco has stopped all international flights “until further notice” aside from special planes authorised to repatriate European tourists.

Somalia, a country riven by decades of conflict, also banned all…