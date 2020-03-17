Chile, Guatemala join Latin American neighbours in closing borders

Chile and Guatemala have announced that they would join a number of other Latin American countries in closing their borders for a period of 15 days in an attempt to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus across the continent.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Monday said that the border closures would go into effect on Wednesday.

Chilean nationals entering the country would be subjected to a 14-day quarantine, he said, adding that the measure would in no way affect the import and export of goods.

The announcement coincided with confirmation from Chile’s Health Ministry that the number of coronavirus in the country had risen to 155.

Guatemala imposed a similar measure on Monday, with President Alejandro Giammattei saying that “only Guatemalans will be able to enter, [but they] must go through a period of quarantine.”

“The entry of cargo will be allowed,” he said.

Giammattei justified the decision by saying that six more people had tested positive for…