Human trafficking tops chart of emerging vices in Plateau

By Therese Nanlong

The rising cases of human trafficking involving young girls, child abandonment, sexual abuse, drug dependency, cultism and other emerging vices in Plateau State have raised concerns among women in the State with the women seeking urgent intervention of relevant stakeholders to curb the trend.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo who expressed worry about the development, disclosed she is working at scaling up advocacy and sensitization to key stakeholders to acquire a Rescue Centre for survivors of violence so that they can be rehabilitated.

Sambo also frowned at the recurring herders/farmers conflicts in some parts of the State, a situation she noted has taken women off their means of livelihood, leaving them vulnerable to all forms of exploitation.

She commended the State government for “gazetting the Child Rights Law, the first in Northern Nigeria and the Gender and Equal Opportunity Law, the second in…