Inflation rate rises to 12.2%, highest record in 21 months ― NBS

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.20% (year-on-year) in February 2020.
In its inflation report for February 2020 released on Tuesday, the agency explained that the figure was 0.07% higher than the rate of 12.13% recorded in January 2020.
The food index rose from 14.85% recorded in January to 14.9% in February 2020 while core inflation increased by 0.08% to stand at 9.43% compared to 9.35% recorded in the preceding month.
Vanguard Nigeria News
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper