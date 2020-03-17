Minister of Finance inaugurates committee for fiscal sustainability

Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, has inaugurated a 17-member National Steering Committee for the States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-For-Results.

The minister inaugurated the committee on Tuesday in Abuja, charging members to consider the assignment as a call to national duty and ensure results were achieved within specified timelines.

Giving a history of the programme, Ahmed said it was introduced by the Federal Government in 2017 in collaboration with the World Bank to strengthen fiscal transparency, accountability, and sustainability in the states.

“It is financed with the loan of 750 million dollars from the World Bank to support the states through the provision of performance-based grants for which 700 million dollars has been earmarked.

“The balance of 50 million dollars is for the financing of technical assistance to enable the states to achieve specified…