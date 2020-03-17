Nigeria lost N522bn in 2019, as oil firms flare 475bn SCF of gas

By Michael Eboh

Oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria flared 475.3 billion standard cubic feet, SCF, of gas in 2019, causing the country a loss of $1.7 billion, about N521.9 billion, according to data obtained from the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA.

According to the Gas Flare Tracker of NOSDRA, gas flaring was recorded in both onshore and offshore sites in the country.

The report noted that the 475.3 billion SCF of gas that was flared in the year under review, represented an equivalent of 25.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, C02, emissions and was capable of generating 47,500 gigawatts of electricity per hour.

In addition, the NOSDRA report disclosed that the companies are liable to pay a fine of $1 billion, an equivalent of N307 billion as penalties for flaring that much quantity of gas.

Specifically, the report noted that onshore oil production sites accounted for 50.3 per cent of total gas flared in 2019, with 239 billion SCF of gas,…