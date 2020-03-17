NIOB calls for end to building collapse

•Falana offers free legal services to prosecute building collapse culprits

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), nation wide rounded off its week-long activities to mark its maiden edition of Builders’ Day at the weekend with the message that “Enough is enough of building collapse in Nigeria”, adding that the only way to end building collapse in the country is for the government at various levels and Nigerians to patronise only professional builders during their building projects, and not to engage services of quacks any more.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with NIOB, a renowned legal practitioner and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has offered to give free legal services to prosecute building collapse offenders.

Speaking at the grand finale rally of the builders’ day at Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Falana, called on builders to be vigilant to ensure the arrest of quacks and corrupt contractors who…