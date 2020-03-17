People Talk: On bill to ban generators, jail sellers (1)

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Samuel Ameh

“I get upset at the kind of bills these lawmakers propose sometimes. I think they should please pass bills that will benefit the masses.

“If there is steady power supply, then watch generator business die a natural death. Trying to stop generator import when there is no power is bad.” -Mrs. Tope Jones, Teacher

“The senators should urge the Federal Government to address the real issue rather than addressing the symptoms. If there is constant power supply, I don’t see any reason for purchasing generator.

“The lawmakers should address the issue of power supply instead of passing such bill.” -Mr. Akanni Femi, Cleric

“No constant power supply and these people still want to ban generators? This is unfair to the masses.

“These same senators are the clowns sponsoring ludicrous bills like social media bill, immunity for lawmakers and other funny bills.” -Mr John Adeola, Interior Decorator

