Reps threaten to arrest PPPRA boss

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee, on Tuesday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, Mr. Tony Okonkwo, if he failed for the third time on March 30th, to honour its invitation on allegations that his agency failed to remit generated revenue from 2014 to 2019.

The Chairman of House Committee on Finance, Rep. James Faleke, issued the threat on Tuesday, after his Committee dismissed officials from the agency who appeared in a representative capacity.

Recall that the House Committee on Finance had threatened early last month to effect the removal of the General Manager of Finance at the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, over alleged diversion of over N13billion of funds generated from operations of the agency in 2014.

The agency’s General Manager of Finance, Mr. Peter Joshua, who represented the Executive Secretary, told the committee that…