Seek healthcare quick to avoid amputation, NOHIL urges patients

By Chioma Obinna

The management of the National Orthopaedic Hospital Lagos, NOHIL, has urged Nigerian trauma patients to seek healthcare fast to prevent complications that would lead to amputation.

Making the call in Lagos during the hospital’s Annual Stakeholders Meeting, the Board Chairman of NOHIL, Dr. Tunji Alausa said patients have a responsibility to visit the hospital as soon as they noticed any change in their body.

Alausa said the members of the board in the last 12 months have changed the level of care and service delivery in the country as patients are primary to them.

“We have some funds dedicated to indigent patients even if you don’t have money, you will be cared for. We are into patient education.”

He further stressed the need for patients to seek orthodox care and stay away from traditionally borne setters to avoid complications.

“It is essential that patients assist the doctors for them to get the medical attention that is needed.

Speaking on the…