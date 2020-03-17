UEFA postpone Euro 2020 until next summer amid coronavirus crisis

The competition will now take place next summer between 11 June to 11 July.

President Aleksander Ceferin chaired a video conference meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of the 2019/20 season, including Europe’s domestic leagues, the Champions League and internationals.

Three separate calls were made; the first to decide on UEFA’s club competitions – the Champions League and Europa League – and the second to postpone the Euros by a year and scrap the Nations League.

The final call was made between the UEFA Executive Committee, which includes the likes of former Manchester United chairman David Gill, to confirm the proposals.

The hope is that postponing the international tournament will allow domestic leagues to be finished, though there remains huge uncertainty over whether that will indeed be possible.

It’s being widely reported that UEFA wants all domestic football to be completed by the end of June 2020.

Naturally, we may not know until nearer the time whether it…