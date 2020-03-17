Underwriter reports 29% growth in GWP

By Rosemary Onuoha

Despite the challenging operating environment, Axa Mansard Insurance Plc, has announced a 29 percent increase in its Gross Written Premium (GWP) for the 2019 financial year.

According to its 2019 unaudited financial report, GWP stood at N43.62 billion from N33. 92 billion recorded in 2018.

The company’s net premium income grew by 34 percent to N26.34 billion from N19.7 billion within the period under review.

While profit before tax recorded a six percent increase to N3.57 billion in 2019 compared with N3.38 billion in 2018, the profit after tax moved up by eight percent to N2.67 billion in 2019 as against N2.48 billion.

The company recorded a 27percent growth in total assets from N73.77 billion to N93.33 billion within the same period while the group’s shareholders’ funds increased to N24.90 billion from N20.93 billion representing a 19 percent growth.

Axa Mansard paid total claims of N17.88 billion in 2019 from N12. 13 billion paid out in…