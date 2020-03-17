Zamfara College of Education operates for 15 years without accreditation — NCCE

The National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) has said that the Zamfara State College of Education, Maru, has been operating without accreditation for 15 years running.

The Deputy Director in the Commission, Dr. Abdulkabir Otuniyi stated this on Tuesday when he led officials of the commission to the college for accreditation assessment.

Otuniyi noted that the NCCE accreditation for colleges of education was done once every four years.

“But since 2005 when the college was last accredited, it has recorded no other accreditation exercise until today.

“But between 2005 when the college was first accredited and now l can see the great achievements and transformation,” Otuniyi observed.

He lauded the management of the college for both infrastructural and academic achievements recorded.

“Despite lack of accreditation, the college recorded rapid transformation especially in the areas of human resources development,” he said.

He appreciated the management of the…