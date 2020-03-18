Brief Nigerians on efforts to address Coronavirus, Senate urges Buhari

The Senate on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately brief Nigerians on efforts by the government to address the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the country.

The call on the President was contained in resolutions reached sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC – Gombe Central).

Oluremi Tinubu (APC – Lagos Central), in her contribution to the motion said the outbreak of the disease is a wake up call for Nigerians to take personal hygiene seriously, adding that Nigerians should not go about in fear.

READ ALSO:STATE OF THE NATION: No compulsion to remain united without restructuring — Okon

Ajayi Boroffice (APC – Ondo North), said because Nigeria’s borders are porous, foreign nationals now use the land borders as entry and exit route to and from Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged the Ministry of Health to immediately place a ban on citizens of countries already affected by the…