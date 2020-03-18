BSPHMN tour media establishments in Bauchi

Some journalists in Bauchi have called for the intensification of collaboration by stakeholders as a proactive measure in tackling the increasing threat of coronavirus in the country.

The journalists, under the aegis of Bauchi State Public Health Media Network (BSPHMN), made the call in Bauchi on Wednesday when they toured media establishments in the state.

They, in particular, solicited for the cooperation of heads of media organizations in the onerous task of enlightening the people on the scope of the threat, as well as the recommended practice to reduce such threat.

In her remarks, Miss Elizabeth Carr, Focal Person of DevCom, a non-governmental organisation in Bauchi, explained that BSPHMN was inaugurated few weeks ago as a result of a training conducted for journalists on public health issues by the NGO.

She said that the crop of journalists were drawn from Print and Broadcast media organizations working in the state, who had volunteered to reach out and educate the…