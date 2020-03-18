Capital market operators urge investors to desist

Capital market operators have expressed optimism that trading would stabilise on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in no distance time in spite of the falling oil price and COVID-19.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while reacting to persist decline in the equities market occasioned by slump in global oil price, fear of devaluation and wide spread of COVID-19.

Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu, the Managing Director, Maxifund Securities Ltd., told NAN that trading would normalise on the NSE in the next three months.

“We are not alone in the world; world economy also affects our economy and the stock market.

“Quoted companies fundamentals are very sound and they are churning out impressive results and dividends.

“Investors should not panic; they should take advantage of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s policy measures and start juggling their assets.

“I believe some of them should move away from monetary assets and go to capital assets, which is the…