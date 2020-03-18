CBN to inject N1trn in additional measures to

…Additional N100bn for Health sector

…Advises banks to discourage large gathering of staff

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Wednesday announced additional measures to address the possible impact of the Covid-19 virus on the economy, including injection of N1 trillion across all critical sectors of the economy.

The new measures also include N100 billion loan in 2020 to support the health authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators work with global scientists to patent and or produce vaccines and test kits In Nigeria to prepare for any major crises ahead

Furthermore the CBN advised deposit money banks to activate their business continuity plan as well as discourage large gatherings of staff and customers.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja adding that the management of the CBN will meet with the Bankers’ Committee on Saturday, March 21, 2020, to work out the modalities.

