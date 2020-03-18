Coronavirus: Ekiti gov, Fayemi, confirms 38-yr-old male tests positive

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has confirmed that a 38-year-old male has tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The Ekiti State Taskforce on Covid-19, headed by His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, can confirm that we have recorded an incidence of a Nigerian male, 38 years old, of Ekiti origin, who has tested positive to Covid-19.

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced a positive case of Corona Virus in a patient in Ekiti State Wednesday morning.

A statement signed by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health & Human Services, Dr Mojisola Yaya Kolade reads:

EKSG Official Statement on Reported COVID-19 Incidence.

1. This morning, the Honorable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced a positive case of Corona Virus in a patient in Ekiti State.

2. The Ekiti State Taskforce on Covid-19, headed by His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, can confirm that we have recorded an incidence of a Nigerian male, 38 years old, of Ekiti origin,…