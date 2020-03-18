COVID-19: DTHA wants Health Ministry, relevant agencies to embark on sensitization

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Delta State House of Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to direct the State Ministry of Health and other relevant Agencies to embark on the sensitization of Deltans on the deadly Coronavirus currently ravaging the world.

The resolution followed a motion under matters of urgent public importance by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, seconded by the Minority Leader, Mr Innocent Anidi and adopted.

Moving the motion, which was unanimously adopted, Ighrakpata said since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, China, it had spread to almost every part of the world hence attention should be given to it.

He pointed out that on 11 March, 2020 the World Health Organisation described the virus as a global pandemic with China and Italy recording the highest death rate.

Maintaining that…