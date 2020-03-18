Halt relocation of Kwale polytechnic

By Chris Ochayi

The Umusadege-Ogbe National Movement, UNM, Utagba-Ogbe of Kwale in Ndokwa West of Delta State, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the plan to relocate the proposed Federal Polytechnic, Kwale to Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The UNM, in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, respectively, urged them to immediately pressurise those behind the plan to drop the idea warning of dire consequences should the polytechnic is moved from Kwale land.

The group, in the letter signed by Comrade Sunday O. Eke, General Secretary, Comrade Lewis Osogbue, Public Relation Officer and Chief (Captain) Ossai Uzoka Godwin, President General, respectively, argued that the proposed Federal Polytechnic would be only institution of learning to be sited in Kwale land.

They particularly asked Buhari to “Please prevail on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to reverse his action without further delay to reduce tension and…