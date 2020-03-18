How Nigerian internet scammer pursues his million dollar dream

By Rasheed Sobowale

Cybercrime is one of the most illegal lucrative jobs in Nigeria. Press releases from the Nigerian anti-graft commission, EFCC, were usually centred on the arrest of a cybercriminal or group.

In August 2019, 77 Nigerians were among 80 suspects involved in cybercrimes dubbed by the United States prosecutors as one of the “largest cases of its kind in US history”.

In September, the FBI in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies in 10 countries clamped down 281 internet fraudsters. Of those arrested, 167, were from Nigeria.

In a recent development, a Cybersecurity firm, Check Point Research, headquartered in Israel has revealed how a suspected Nigerian cybercriminal under the moniker “Bill Henry” has been targeting hundreds of thousands of unware people.

The Nigerian whose real name was obliterated by the firm and instead referred to as Dton was described thus: “He believes in professionalism, hard work and excellence….