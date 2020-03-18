Imo community decries bad roads

Ndegwu community in Owerri west local government area of Imo State has embarked on the repairs of their road, saying they can’t abandon themselves if government has refused to make their roads motorable.

Apart from the inability to use the road, the community known for its farming activities has recorded greater losses in terms of transporting their agricultural produce to the cities for sale.

As a result of being cut off by gully erosion, the people hardly access their neigbouring communities including Irete, Orogwe, Amakohia-Ubi and Owerri capital.

Some of the indigenes who spoke to Vanguard were not happy that they had met with local government authorities severally and the meeting ended up not bringing any attention to their sufferings.

They wondered that the House of Representatives member of the Owerri Federal constituency, Ikenna Elezianya, which Ndegwu was part of, has failed to do something about it since he won his election.

President General of Ndegwu…