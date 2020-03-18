Iran defends response as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,000

Iran said its novel coronavirus death toll surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday as President Hassan Rouhani defended the response of his administration, which has yet to impose a lockdown.

The COVID-19 outbreak in sanctions-hit Iran is one of the deadliest for any country outside China, where the disease originated.

Rouhani’s government reported another 147 deaths — a record high for a single day in the month since it announced the emergence of the disease.

The virus has now killed 1,135 people in Iran out of 17,361 cases of infection based on official figures.

“Some ask why the government isn’t intervening, but I think we have intervened significantly,” said Rouhani.

“Great things have been done (including) measures no other country has taken,” he said in televised remarks after a weekly meeting of his cabinet.

“We will get past these hard days,” added Rouhani, who was flanked by ministers wearing face masks.

Official tolls given at the national level have usually…