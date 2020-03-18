Kidnappers demand N100m for late Adesina’s daughters

…Oyo Police launch manhunt for abductors

By Ola Ajayi

FOLLOWING the kidnap of two daughters of Chief Emiola Adesina, Director of Sports in the Old Western Region and proprietor of Subuola Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan on Monday, several armed policemen have been deployed to ensure the release of the victims.

The kidnap victims were reportedly abducted in their farms at Badeku area, Old Ife road.

After their abduction, the hoodlums have called their family members demanding a ransom of N100m.

Professor Tunji Olopa, from Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, hinted that the two daughters of Chief Emiola, whose names were given as Omobola Adepoju and Abiola Olukotun, were kidnapped along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan.

Olopa said: “This is authentic, please. Pastor (Mrs.) Omobola Adepoju and Mrs. Abiola Olukotun are daughters of late Chief Emiola Adesina, old Director of Sports, Western State of Nigeria and Proprietor of Subuola Nursery/Primary…