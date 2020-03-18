Konga, Samsung expand access to genuine products for shoppers in Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

E-commerce platform, Konga, has inked a deal with global Original Equipment Manufacturer, OEM, Samsung, to expand access to genuine Samsung products for millions of shoppers across Nigeria, while drastically reducing the penetration of grey (substandard) products in the market.

According to the partners, Konga is expected to deploy its considerable network of stores across Nigeria as well as its thriving online platform in making the products available.

The products to be carried by Konga include latest devices from Samsung Mobile like mobile phones, tablets, smart wearable devices and a wide range of accessories.

Also on the Konga platforms are those manufactured by Samsung Electronics including TV sets, Home Theatres, refrigerators, wall ovens, cookers, microwaves, washing machines, air conditioners, dish washers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, Smart Home gadgets.

Vice President, Konga Retail, Kalu Johnson, said “We are delighted. This partnership with…