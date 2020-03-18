Lagos suspends 2020 boat regatta

…to shut out foreign participants

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, yesterday, announced the indefinite suspension of the “Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival” earlier scheduled to hold during the Easter period to local tourists, and fun lovers.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, who stated this at a press conference in Lagos, said that the postponement became necessary because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, and the need to ensure the safety of residents and participants.

AkinbiIe-Yusuf said: “The state government will not take any chances, though it is not cancelling the event, but will prevent participation from foreign countries because of the global threat of COVID-19 to human lives at the moment.

“The Ministry is aware of the COVID -19 and we are working with the Ministry of Health to create washing of hands points, provide hand sanitisers, and ensure the safety of Lagosians before, during and after the…