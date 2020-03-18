MAN Oron battles shipowners over N27m training backlash

By Eguono Odjegba

MANAGEMENT of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN, Oron, Akwa Ibom State, and the Shipowners Association of Nigeria, SOAN, are currently at daggers drawn over failed training contract.

Rector of MAN, Commodore Duja Effedua, retired, who is unhappy about the development has threatened to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, if the ship owners fail to a make refund.

He disclosed that while some ship owners have made refunds, others have failed to refund monies they collected from the Academy to provide training for cadets on board their vessels.

MAN claimed it entered into the pact with SOAN as part of efforts to secure sea time experience onboard the SOAN vessels for its cadets.

A letter written by MAN dated January 30th 2020 and addressed to the President of SOAN, MkGeorge Onyung, alleged that some identified members of the association collected money running into millions of naira from the Academy for training of cadets for…