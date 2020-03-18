MG Vowgas wins Local Content Award

By Godwin Oritse

AN indigenous firm, MG Vowgas, has won the local content award at the just concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, NIPS.

The firm won the award with the construction of a specialized boat that has the capability to move on land and on water.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) firm which is the operator of the Mount Zion Fabrication Yard located in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, was lauded for the strides it has made since it started operation in the heart of the oil and gas rich Niger Delta region over a decade ago.

Besides the facilities that can handle various types of jobs in the oil and gas industry hitherto carried out outside the shores of Nigeria, the firm also have the required manpower to carry out its various operations.

One of the players in the oil, gas and maritime industries, Mr. Lawrence Nwachukwu, told our correspondent that indigenous companies like MG Vowgas should be encouraged by the…