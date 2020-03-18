People Talk: On bill to ban generators, jail sellers (2)

By Bose Adelaja, Olayinka Latona & Samuel Ameh

“I don’t think it is possible to outrightly ban electricity generators in Nigeria.

“This is because it is the backbone of most businesses and homes as Nigeria’s Power sector has failed us in every way. Our senators should jettison that bill.” -Akindele Olanrewaju, Cleric

“We are not enjoying stable power supply, yet we pay huge monthly bills for services not rendered.

“With N500 fuel, an average family can afford to power their generating set without stress but what is our fate when electricity is unstable and generating set is banned? The bill will compound our problem.” -Rire Esther, Trader

“No reason to ban generating sets. In my area, we only get power supply five days in a month. We use the generator so we don’t lose customers.

“How do we balance up when there is a ban on generating sets? Let the government give us stable power supply for 30 days to assure us that we are good to…