President Buhari’s indifference festered crisis ― Jackson Ojo

By Dirisu Yakubu

Jackson Ojo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, says the crisis now threatening the very survival of the party is one that could have been averted if President Muhammadu Buhari had intervened. According to him, Muhammadu Sanusi, the recently dethroned 14th Emir of Kano may end up running for the Presidency of the country in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Why is it difficult for the APC to resolve the differences between Governor Godwin Obaseki and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole?

I want to put all the blame on the corridors of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. As a governor, he killed godfatherism in Edo State and retired the likes of Chief Tony Anenih, Tom Ikimi, Samuel Ogbemudia among others. He silenced all these people for eight years. For that feat, he was applauded because godfatherism is one of the problems militating against the growth of decent politics in this country.