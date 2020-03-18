Tottenham announce 80m pounds increase in revenue but profits fall

Tottenham Hotspur announced on Wednesday an increase in revenue of 80 million pounds (94.19 million dollars) in 2019, but club chairman Daniel Levy said the figures were inconsequential.

He said the increase in revenue was nothing compared to the challenge of working to ensure the club survives the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs recorded revenues of 460.7 million pounds for the year ending June 30, 2019 and made a profit of 68.6 million pounds after tax.

It was a 44.4 million drop from the world record 113 million pound profit the London club made last year.

The revenue increase was thanks largely to the club reaching the UEFA Champions League final last season where they finished runners-up to Liverpool.

The feat allowed the club to pocket 108.4 million pounds in gate receipts and prize money.

Television and media revenues increased marginally to 149.9 million pounds.

Meanwhile, sponsorship and corporate hospitality revenue was 120.3 million pounds…