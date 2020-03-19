Alleged N673m money Laundering:EFCC re-arraigns ex-Lagos Speaker

By Onozure Dania

A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, yesterday, adjourned the trial of a former Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and his aide, Oyebode Atoyebi, who are facing a N673 million laundering, till September 30.

Justice Mohammed Liman, who didn’t sit, gave the date to both the prosecution and the defendants.

The judge said he fixed the date in compliance with a directive from the Federal High Court Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho.

The CJ’s directive, which was issued in January, requires judges not to open new trials until the ongoing process of FHC judges’ transfer is complete.

The transfer is expected to be completed this month.

Section 396 (3) (4) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, requires that upon arraignment of a defendant, the trial shall be from day to day or where it is not practicable it should not exceed two weeks.

Following the Registrar’s announcement, the EFCC…