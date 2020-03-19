Boska organizes seven-day pain-free campaign to promote good health 

A seven-day pain-free campaign was recently held in Anambra state and across six major cities in Nigeria by Dexa Medica, manufacturers of Boska pain reliever, one of Nigeria’s leading antidote to pains.

The event which was tagged “Boska pain-free day”, held across seven major cities in Nigeria such as Anambra, Gombe, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, and Sokoto, was geared towards ensuring that Nigerians live in good health and wellness by providing them of a fast pain relief drug to relieve them of pains.

According to Mr. Ololade Jesufemi, Country Brand Manager, Dexa Medica Nigeria Business, who disclosed that the campaign was a consumer experience moving train that touched seven states of the country, envisioned with the aim to create the awareness that pain can kill faster than the actual illness if adequate measures are not taken, adding that there is a limited time to which the human body can endure pain.

“The seven-day Boska pain-free campaign which has taken place in…