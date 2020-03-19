COVID-19: Enugu Government approves relocation of isolation centre, N330m

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the relocation of the State Infectious Diseases Isolation Centre to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTH).

The executive council also approved N330 million to tackle the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi made the disclosure on Wednesday while briefing newsmen after an emergency meeting of the council.

Agujiobi disclosed that the council’s decision was based on the medical team’s recommendation and in line with the advice from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said the NCDC advised that isolation centres were best located within specialist hospitals of states for prompt and effective emergency response.

He explained that the relocation “will be more convenient, easier for patients who may have or suspected to have Coronavirus to be attended to by medical specialists promptly…